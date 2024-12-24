New Delhi: Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 both have been making headlines due to different reasons. Released on December 5, the highly anticipated action-thriller quickly became the fastest Indian film to gross Rs. 1,500 crore worldwide, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

However, while Pushpa 2 has been dominating the box office, Allu Arjun has also found himself at the centre of a storm following a tragic incident at the film’s premiere. On the night of the release, a stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a woman and severe injuries to her child. The incident sparked outrage, with many questioning the handling of the premiere event. In connection with the tragedy, Allu Arjun was summoned for questioning by the Hyderabad police being there for over three-and-a-half hours.

In addition to the stampede, political figures, including Akbaruddin Owaisi, criticized Allu Arjun for his “insensitive” behaviour, citing his statement, “Film will be a hit,” made after the incident.

While Allu Arjun faces mounting scrutiny, his Pushpa 2 director, Sukumar, also attracted attention at a recent event in Hyderabad. During a Q&A session, when asked about something he would want to leave behind without a second thought, Sukumar stunned the audience by responding, "Cinema." The director’s answer was unexpected and caught many off guard, including actor Ram Charan, who immediately grabbed the mic to reassure Sukumar that he should not abandon filmmaking.

Foe those unknown, Bandreddi Sukumar is a renowned Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer in Telugu cinema. He is celebrated for his intricate and multi-dimensional screenplays, with notable works including Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Arya.