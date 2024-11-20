Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822097https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-set-for-historical-opening-predicts-trade-expert-2822097.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule Set For Historical Opening, Predicts Trade Expert!

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Set For Historical Opening, Predicts Trade Expert! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the biggest films of the year, generating immense buzz among audiences. While fans are thrilled with the title track and songs, the makers raised the excitement even further by hosting a grand trailer launch in Patna—a one-of-a-kind phenomenon that captivated the world. 

According to noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised for a historic opening at the box office. Here's what one of them shared on social media:

"'PUSHPA 2' PATNA EVENT MULTIPLIES THE HYPE... #Pushpa2TheRule is poised for an extraordinary, record-breaking start... All pre-release predictions are bound to be shattered once the film hits the screens. The phenomenal response to the #Patna trailer launch event, coupled with the trailer's impact, is clear proof that #Pushpa Jhukega nahin at the #BO."

Slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK