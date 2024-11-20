Pushpa 2: The Rule Set For Historical Opening, Predicts Trade Expert!

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the biggest films of the year, generating immense buzz among audiences. While fans are thrilled with the title track and songs, the makers raised the excitement even further by hosting a grand trailer launch in Patna—a one-of-a-kind phenomenon that captivated the world.

According to noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised for a historic opening at the box office. Here's what one of them shared on social media:

"'PUSHPA 2' PATNA EVENT MULTIPLIES THE HYPE... #Pushpa2TheRule is poised for an extraordinary, record-breaking start... All pre-release predictions are bound to be shattered once the film hits the screens. The phenomenal response to the #Patna trailer launch event, coupled with the trailer's impact, is clear proof that #Pushpa Jhukega nahin at the #BO."

Slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Ace director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Music of the film is on T-Series.