Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Sets Internet On WILD Fire With His Powerful Comeback - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is finally unveiled! Following the electrifying teaser, excitement has reached new heights. The trailer debuted in Patna, setting the stage for India's biggest trailer launch event. The trailer promises a high-octane blend of action, drama, and star power, offering fans their first glimpse into the highly anticipated continuation of Pushpa's saga. With Allu Arjun leading the charge, the film is set to raise the bar in storytelling and visual spectacle.

Watch Pushpa 2 Trailer Below!

Earlier the makers have shared a glimpse of fans across masses gathering at at Gandhi Maidan, Patna to witness India's biggest trailer launch.

Allu Arjun's Patna Connection

The trailer launch in Patna holds special significance, as 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a massive success in the state, both in theaters and on satellite. In 2022, the Bhojpuri version of the song "Srivalli" became an internet sensation, reflecting the film's immense popularity.

Additionally, Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fanbase in Patna, thanks to hits like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Fans had been urging him for a long time to visit the city, making the trailer debut even more momentous.

Allu Arjun dedicated the trailer to audiences and fans across the world as a token of respect towards all the love and appreciation the franchise has got.

The highly anticipated trailer of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to release today at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan at 5 PM, followed by a digital release at 6:03 PM.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring a steller cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series.