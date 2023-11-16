trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688547
Raja Kumari Grooves To 'Jawan' Title Track With Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan: Watch

Sharing their dancing video along with other pictures from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram handle, Raja Kumari wrote in the caption, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali."

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: ANI
Raja Kumari Grooves To 'Jawan' Title Track With Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rapper Raja Kumari celebrated Diwali with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others. She enjoyed the festivity to the fullest and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with Chiranjeevi to 'Jawan' title track.

Sharing their dancing video along with other pictures from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram handle, Raja Kumari wrote in the caption, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly...NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari)

She further mentioned about meeting Lakshmi Manchu and wrote, "Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me."

Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film 'Jawan'.

On lending her vocals for the title track of 'Jawan', the Indian-origin American rapper told ANI, "Jawan was one of the biggest moments for me because it was a clear manifestation...I watched 'Jawan' on Netflix last night and just hearing the scenes I am proud because I am a part of that history forever. That means a lot to me. I am very thankful to Shah Rukh for believing in me..."
Helmed by Atlee 'Jawan' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in a special appearance role in the film.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari has recently come up with a song 'Sherni Aayi' from the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series 'Aarya 3'. The song's video shows Sushmita Sen in a fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals. 

