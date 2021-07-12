Rajinikanth reconsiders entering politics, will meet members of Rajini Makkal Mandram

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth is reconsidering his previous decision of not entering politics after in December 2020, to much of the dismay of his fans, he declared he will not enter politics as his health condition does not permit it.

This latest U-turn was made by the superstar at a press conference on Monday (July 12).

In the press conference, the ‘Kabali’ actor said that it has been a while since he met the members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The superstar shared that he would meet them all, and discuss the future of the Makkal Mandram, and whether “he would enter politics in the future”.

Earlier in December 2020, Rajinikanth announced that he would take the ‘political plunge’ and it is ‘now or never’ but did a U-turn after being hospitalized during the shoot of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The superstar was even supposed to launch his political party on New Year’s 2021.

His latest comments, sparks fresh speculations about his political career.

Rajinikanth’s associate and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian maintain that the actor has not said never to politics and has also not disbanded the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

“If tomorrow Rajinikanth says he is entering politics, Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam will associate itself with him on his journey. If Rajinikanth does not enter politics also, it will continue to function as a sister organization," Manian had said earlier.