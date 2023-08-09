Rajinikanth's Die-hard Fans Offer Prayers At Thiruparankundram Amman Temple For 'Jailer' Success

Madurai: Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer', his fans recently offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple. As the superstar's upcoming flick 'jailer' is set to hit the theatres on August 10 his fans on Tuesday offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.

For the huge success of the film, fans performed special worship to the temple deity by offering unique penance 'Man Soru' for the huge success of the movie.

One of Rajinikanth’s fans told ANI,"I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's film. Today I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful.”



"On behalf of Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Rajini's film jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good way. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink,” another Rajini fan said.

'Jaileri' is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.