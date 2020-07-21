New Delhi: It is not every day that you get to see Thalaiva driving on roads, right? So, when he does sit on the driver's seat, fans spot him with eagle eyes. A picture and video of Rajinikanth wearing a white mask and driving a Lamborghini has gone viral. Rajinikanth's pic of him driving daughter Soundarya's Lamborghini wearing a mask goes viral!

The legendary megastar can be seen driving the luxury car belonging to his daughter Soundarya. Twitterati flooded the internet with pictures and videos. Take a look:

Wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing is the call of the day to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in AR Murugadoss's Tamil entertainer 'Darbar'. It starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in lead roles.

Next, he will be seen in 'Annaatthe', written and directed by Siva. The project is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. It features Rajinikanth, Meena, Kushboo Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayantara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy.