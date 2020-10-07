Ram Charan and Jr NTR resume shooting for 'RRR'

Hyderabad: The team of the much-hyped SS Rajamouli directorial film, 'RRR', has resumed shooting. The mega-budget Telugu film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Ram Charan wrote to actor Jr NTR on Twitter: "Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct."

He also shared a video on the microblogging website. The clip begins with the doors to the movie set opening. People can be seen cleaning the set, props and the costumes.

Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct. https://t.co/yQ2mP1vA4W@ssrajamouli #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 6, 2020

The video then goes on to show proper sanitisation taking place, and temperature of the cast and crew being monitored.

The film's director Rajamouli shared that life has bounced back to normal.

"Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :) https://youtu.be/Fbbw0HQUwds Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack," Rajamouli tweeted.

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :)https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpc Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

Telugu star Jr NTR tweeted: "Excited to be back on the sets Jakkana @ssrajamouli ! @AlwaysRamcharan FINALLY bro Can't wait!!! #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack."

"RRR" also features international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.