Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to be dubbed in various languages

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, which went to become a blockbuster last year, is all set to be dubbed into different languages. Almost after a week of the release itself, the makers have announced that the film will be dubbed in various languages for people to watch. So now, the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Stage is set and many filmmakers from other industries have approached Mythri Movie makers for the rights. Official updates are awaited. Dubbing artistes have been roped for dubbing and the works are in progress.

This film received a lot of positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. In fact, it can be considered as Ram Charan’s best film in his career till today. Helmed by Sukumar, this beautiful story has been winning hearts since the first day.

The film has Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady.

Anasuya Bharadwaj and Adi Pinisetty played key roles in this film which has Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj as antagonists.

Sets of a village were erected at Booth Bungalow in Jubilee Hills and art director Monika and Ramakrishna Sabbani were appreciated for their efforts.

Rangasthalam tells us the story of a partially deaf village guy Chitti Babu who takes revenge against the head of the village for the murder of his elder brother.

As weeks progressed, the film's collections started going up.

Rangasthalam also made to IMDB’s list of Top ten Indian films of 2018 and bagged the seventh place.