close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RRR

Ram Charan to resume shooting for Rajamouli’s RRR

The shooting of Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR was kept on hold after actor Ram Charan Tej, one of the leading actors of the film had a minor ankle injury on the sets of the film, while it was happening at Baroda for an extensive Gujarat and Maharashtra schedule. Junior NTR, who is also the lead actor of this film is also recovering from a minor wrist injury and so, the team has taken a break from shoot.

Ram Charan to resume shooting for Rajamouli’s RRR

The shooting of Rajamouli’s upcoming RRR was kept on hold after actor Ram Charan Tej, one of the leading actors of the film had a minor ankle injury on the sets of the film, while it was happening at Baroda for an extensive Gujarat and Maharashtra schedule. Junior NTR, who is also the lead actor of this film is also recovering from a minor wrist injury and so, the team has taken a break from shoot.

While the first schedule was wrapped up in December, the second schedule had a high octane action sequence which took place in Hyderabad. If the reports are anything to go by, the team of RRR is all set to start afresh schedule and it is expected to kick start very soon in Kokapet, which is located in the outskirts of the city. Both Charana and Tarak will be taking part in this schedule which is canned in a specially erected set.

After the completion of this schedule, it is said that the team will fly to Pune and finish the pending shoot of the third schedule which was stopped halfway.

It is said that Nithya Menen will be playing a key role in this film which has Alia Bhatt as Sita. As Daisy Edgar Jones has walked out of the project, it is said that Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will be replacing Daisy. An official confirmation on the actress is awaited. The film is slated for release on July 30, next year and is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

Tags:
RRRRam CharanRajamouliAlia Bhatt
Next
Story

Team iSmart Shankar commences shoot in Varanasi

Must Watch

PT2M51S

'Will be properly resolved': China on Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist by UN