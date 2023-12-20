New Delhi: Global star Ram Charan, accompanied by his beautiful wife Upasana and their precious daughter Klin Kaara, marked a joyous occasion at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple today. Dressed in a crisp white shirt, Ram Charan looked dapper as the family made their first auspicious outing in the city.

The sweet family moment captured Upasana carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple. This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family.

The trio visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they seek blessings for the little Laxmi of their house, Klin Kaara. We love the bond and values their family shares.

This precious family time truly shines as the sweetest moment on the internet today, showcasing Ram Charan with his beauties Upasana and Klin Kaara.

As we eagerly await Ram Charan’s upcoming political thriller ‘Game Changer’, we can’t wait to see more this adorable family together.