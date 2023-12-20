trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701220
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Seeks Blessings With Daughter Klin Kaara At Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Temple

Dressed in a crisp white shirt, Ram Charan looked dapper as the family made their first auspicious outing in the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Seeks Blessings With Daughter Klin Kaara At Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Temple Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Ram Charan, accompanied by his beautiful wife Upasana and their precious daughter Klin Kaara, marked a joyous occasion at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple today. Dressed in a crisp white shirt, Ram Charan looked dapper as the family made their first auspicious outing in the city.

The sweet family moment captured Upasana carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple. This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family.

The trio visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they seek blessings for the little Laxmi of their house, Klin Kaara. We love the bond and values their family shares. 

This precious family time truly shines as the sweetest moment on the internet today, showcasing Ram Charan with his beauties Upasana and Klin Kaara.

As we eagerly await Ram Charan’s upcoming political thriller ‘Game Changer’, we can’t wait to see more this adorable family together. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users