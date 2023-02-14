topStoriesenglish2573313
Rana Daggubati Unveils First Glimpse of Lakshmi Manchu's 'Agninakshatram'

The film also stars Lakshmi's father Mohan Babu Garu, Samuthrakani, Viswant Chitra, Siddique and few others.

New Delhi: Actress Lakshmi Manchu is set to essay the role of a cop in the upcoming film 'Agninakshatram', the first glimpse of which was unveiled by 'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati recently.

The film also stars Lakshmi's father Mohan Babu Garu, Samuthrakani, Viswant Chitra, Siddique and few others. The film is touted as a high-octane crime thriller which will put the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Talking about Lakshmi's look and character in the film, Rana said: "Lakshmi is going to surprise everyone with this film. She plays a cop and a badass one! I have seen some rushes and it really looks fabulous. Lakshmi is a dear friend and I'm more than happy to reveal a glimpse of the movie."

Lakshmi shared her excitement as she said: "Rana is a close friend, a confidante and he supports me in everything I do. I am happy to see him wish the team well, he has been excited for this project of mine right from the beginning. It is an extremely special one."

She further added, "Sharing screen space with dad is beyond a dream come true and to top it off, to produce this gives me that much more extra joy. I just can't wait for this to hit the screens."

Produced by the father-daughter duo under their home banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film is directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla.

