Rashmika Mandanna NOT replaced in ‘Pushpa 2’? Actress drops BIG hint amid rumours!

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram Story and confirmed her presence in `Pushpa 2` in an "Ask Me Anything" session. 

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: ANI

Rashmika Mandanna NOT replaced in ‘Pushpa 2’? Actress drops BIG hint amid rumours!

Mumbai: Recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna has been replaced by Sai Pallavi in `Pushpa 2` have left Rashmika`s fans heartbroken. Surprisingly, on Monday, Rashmika took to Instagram Story and confirmed her presence in `Pushpa 2` in an "Ask Me Anything" session. When a fan asked her to give an update about her next movie, the diva wrote the names of the films which will release in 2023. She mentioned `Animal`, `Mission Majnu`, `Varisu` and `Pushpa 2`, making it clear that the reports about her replacement in Pushpa 2 were not true. 

"4 and many more surprises coming your way," she further wrote. `Pushpa: The Rise`, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film. The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu`s fans are eagerly waiting for the film`s second instalment. The official release date of `Pushpa: The Rule` is still awaited. 

Meanwhile, Rashmika is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ these days, in which she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The trailer of Mission Majnu released just yesterday on January 9 and was well received by the audience. She is also rumoured to be dating ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Deverakonda. 

