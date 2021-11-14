Rashmika doesn’t like men with shirtless profile pics: ‘I’m just too old school’

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna who is known for being vocal about her choices, has now shared that she doesn’t like guys who flaunt their shirtless pictures on dating apps.

While talking during Swipe Ride show with Kusha Kapila, she kept her viewpoint and also called herself old school in this regard.

Clarifying her views, she said that she likes guys who are fitness enthusiasts and have ‘extremely ripped’ physique but are against guys who flaunt their shirtless photos online and will always swipe them left as she doesn’t like it online.

Clarifying her stance, she said, “I just don’t understand it. Like I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. That’s a big ‘Oh yes!’ That shows how dedicated you are. But then again, why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body. I mean, I’m just too old school.”

Rashmika was also asked if she will ever like to date a man who is younger than her, to which she replied, “I don’t know, I think for me, they have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter.”

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's film ‘Deadly’.