Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse From The Sets Of Her New Film 'Rainbow'

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film 'Rainbow'.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:00 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday, took to her social media account and shared a glimpse from the sets of her next film `Rainbow`. Taking to Instagram, the `Sita Ramam` actor shared a picture and wrote, "Hi from sets of. " followed by a rainbow emoticon. In the picture, Rashmika revealed her half face and could be seen in an open hair look. 

She recently announced her next tamil-telugu film `Rainbow` which is being helmed by Shantharuban. Rashmika looked excited about the movie as taking to her Instagram she posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set to disclose details about the project. 

The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it`s a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can`t touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can`t put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..." Samantha reacted to the announcement by commenting `All The Best.` 

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in `Shaakuntalam` is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban `Rainbow` is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring alive on screen. Meanwhile, Rashmika was recently seen in the thriller film `Mission Majnu` opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. She will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film `Pushpa 2` opposite actor Allu Arjun. 

