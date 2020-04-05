Rashmika Mandanna trends on Twitter as she celebrates 24th birthday, thanks fans for making her day special

New Delhi: South star Rashmika Mandanna, best-known for films such as ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Dear Comrade’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, turned 24 on Sunday (April 5) and social media is flooded with birthday-special posts for the actress. Twitter is abuzz with trending hashtags dedicated to Rashmika, including #HappyBirthdayRashmika, which is currently in the list of top three trends. Her fans have also released a common birthday display picture to wish her and some of the tweets were shared by Rashmika on her Twitter profile to post thank you messages.

Take a look at some of the tweets posted to wish Rashmika.

Check out the tweets she shared to thank her fans and colleagues.

Rashmika entered the entertainment industry in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. Her Telugu debut was 2018’s ‘Chalo’, after which ‘Geetha Govindam’ hit the screens in the same year. The blockbuster film, which starred her opposite ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Devarakonda, gave her instant success and fame. In 2019, she once again collaborated with Vijay for ‘Dear Comrade’. This year, she has starred in two films so far – ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ with Mahesh Babu and ‘Bheeshma’. Rashmika’s upcoming movies are ‘Pogaru’, ‘Sultan’, ‘AA 20’.