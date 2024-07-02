Advertisement
RENUKASWAMY MURDER

Renukaswamy Murder: Actor Darshan Breaks Down After Meeting His Mother, Brother & Son In Prison

Renukaswamy Murder: Both Darshan and his mother Meena turned emotional at the meeting and the actor’s brother consoled them both.

|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 10:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
Bengaluru: Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s mother, brother, wife and son, who had not visited him till date, met him at the Central Prison of the Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Monday. 

Police sources confirmed that Darshan's mother Meena, brother Dinakar, wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh visited him on Monday morning.

Both Darshan and his mother Meena turned emotional at the meeting and the actor’s brother consoled them both.

However, the preferential treatment given to Darshan in terms of allowing visits of family members has stirred a row in Karnataka.

Significantly, Darshan’s family had not visited him while he was in police custody and after he was shifted to the prison also.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, whose wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

Darshan is in judicial custody until July 4.

 

