Rishab Shetty’s Kantara STAYS STRONG in Hindi market, mints Rs 29.1 Cr Nett in second week

New Delhi: Hombale Films 'Kantara has been more successful by the day since the time it was released and has become a film everyone is talking about. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are registering growth every day.

Kantara Hindi withstands the opposition posed by new releases and sees an upward trend on Diwali and earns a net total of Rs 29.1 Cr in week 2. ‘Kantara' opened with a huge collection of Rs 1.27 Cr. on the very first day in the Hindi market. Its second-day collection was Rs 2.75 Cr. and Rs 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, after the weekend, despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collection on Monday as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market.

With Rs 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of Rs 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which also jumped to Rs 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on Friday. On Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached Rs 2.55 Cr. Net and on Sunday and Monday, it earned Rs 2.65 Cr and Rs 1.90 Crores respectively. Now according to this Tuesday's records, it has garnered Rs 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to Rs 2.60 Cr. Net on Wednesday in the Hindi market.

Apart from this, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The story of Kantara revolves around human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display and is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation it is receiving online.