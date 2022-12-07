Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ to release in Hindi and English on Netflix

New Delhi: Kantara has been creating a rage ever since its release in the theaters. Not just in India, the film went on to create an example of its success in the international market as well. With its phenomenal success, the film has left a strong imprint of regional content that went on to book success all across the world. And now, the film is about to expand its hand globally with its release in English on the global OTT platform, Netflix.

After ruling the pan India market, with its release on Netflix 'Kantara' is ready to rule the global platform as it is all set to release in English. With this, ‘Kantara’ will present itself in the league of the most loved OTT releases like ‘The Squid Game’ and ‘Money Heist’ which came from South Korea and Spain respectively, and went on to become global successes.

Kantara will also release its Hindi version on Netflix on December 9. With this announcement comes the announcement of its English version to be released in January. While announcing the same on social media, Netflix wrote, "Now screaming because Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January #KantaraOnNetflix."

See the tweet here

Now screaming because Kantara is coming to Netflix in Hindi on December 9th and English in January #KantaraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/C7G8lGKB7B — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 7, 2022

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.