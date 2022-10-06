Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara’ runs successfully in theatres

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited movie Kantara, produced by Hombale Films, has finally been released and is presently having a great run in theatres. The film, which debuted on September 30, tells the tale of a strange forest and the significant events that take place there.

On Wednesday, taking to social media, Book my show shared a post highlighting the success of Kantara as the film received a record-breaking 99% rating with 18 thousand reviews. In the caption, they wrote “The grandeur and magic of #Kantara is undeniable! Catch this blockbuster in theatres near you".

Here is the tweet posted by the website:

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiraganduru. It stars a talented cast, with Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead. The film is rooted in a vibrant setting, and it is performed with the utmost perfection.

KGF, which debuted in 2018 to a positive response at the box office, helped Hombale Films establish itself as a national brand in India. With KGF Chapter 2, the banner improved its position earlier this year. The Yash-led movie became a smash hit and opened new avenues for Kannada cinema.

Kantara, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the general public and critics.