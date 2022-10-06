NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA

Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara’ runs successfully in theatres

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiraganduru. It stars a talented cast, with Rishabh Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film 'Kantara' performs well at the box office
  • The movie stars Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in lead roles
  • The film was released on the 30th of September

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara’ runs successfully in theatres

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited movie Kantara, produced by Hombale Films, has finally been released and is presently having a great run in theatres. The film, which debuted on September 30, tells the tale of a strange forest and the significant events that take place there.

On Wednesday, taking to social media, Book my show shared a post highlighting the success of Kantara as the film received a record-breaking 99% rating with 18 thousand reviews. In the caption, they wrote “The grandeur and magic of #Kantara is undeniable! Catch this blockbuster in theatres near you".

Here is the tweet posted by the website:

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiraganduru. It stars a talented cast, with Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead. The film is rooted in a vibrant setting, and it is performed with the utmost perfection.

KGF, which debuted in 2018 to a positive response at the box office, helped Hombale Films establish itself as a national brand in India. With KGF Chapter 2, the banner improved its position earlier this year. The Yash-led movie became a smash hit and opened new avenues for Kannada cinema.

Kantara, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the general public and critics.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022