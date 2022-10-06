Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara’ runs successfully in theatres
Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiraganduru. It stars a talented cast, with Rishabh Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead.
New Delhi: The eagerly awaited movie Kantara, produced by Hombale Films, has finally been released and is presently having a great run in theatres. The film, which debuted on September 30, tells the tale of a strange forest and the significant events that take place there.
On Wednesday, taking to social media, Book my show shared a post highlighting the success of Kantara as the film received a record-breaking 99% rating with 18 thousand reviews. In the caption, they wrote “The grandeur and magic of #Kantara is undeniable! Catch this blockbuster in theatres near you".
Here is the tweet posted by the website:
The grandeur and magic of #Kantara is undeniable! Catch this blockbuster in theatres near you!
.
.
.@shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap @actorkishore @KantaraFilm pic.twitter.com/56oIUnfxC5 — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) October 5, 2022
KGF, which debuted in 2018 to a positive response at the box office, helped Hombale Films establish itself as a national brand in India. With KGF Chapter 2, the banner improved its position earlier this year. The Yash-led movie became a smash hit and opened new avenues for Kannada cinema.
Kantara, which debuted in theatres on Friday, has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews from both the general public and critics.
