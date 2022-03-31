हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RRR Box Office collections

RRR Box Office collections: SS Rajamouli's period drama becomes highest grosser post pandemic film in week 1

RRR includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. 

RRR Box Office collections: SS Rajamouli&#039;s period drama becomes highest grosser post pandemic film in week 1
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: After Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', it is director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which is minting money at the Box Office. The film has managed to revive the business at ticket counters massively, ending the post-COVID-19 pandemic lull. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. 

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and now RRR have helped in reviving the theatres in a big way. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RRR Box Office collectionsRRR box office reportSS RajamouliBaahubaliRam CharanJr NTRAlia BhattThe Kashmir FilesRRR
Next
Story

Jr NTR breaks silence on rivalry with Ram Charan, says 'whole scenario changed' after RRR'

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs