RRR Box Office collections: SS Rajamouli's period drama becomes highest grosser post pandemic film in week 1

New Delhi: After Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', it is director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which is minting money at the Box Office. The film has managed to revive the business at ticket counters massively, ending the post-COVID-19 pandemic lull.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and now RRR have helped in reviving the theatres in a big way.