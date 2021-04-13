हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RRR

'RRR' makers launch new poster on Ugadi

On the celebratory occasion of Ugadi, the makers and lead actors of the upcoming Telugu period action-drama film 'RRR' took to social media to share the new poster of the project. The action film is expected to release druing Dussehra on October 13, 2021.

&#039;RRR&#039; makers launch new poster on Ugadi
File photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of 'RRR' unveiled the new poster of the film on Tuesday. Wishing fans a Happy New Year, the team took to social media to share the new poster.

The poster features the film's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and it seems to be a celebration scene. The two are seen amidst a sea of people.

"I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead..." posted Ram.

Jr NTR wrote: "Here's wishing you and your family a great year ahead."

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is also part of the film, shared the poster and wrote: "My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."

 

The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Ram's look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and lead actress Alia Bhatt's look as Sita were unveiled on social media last month.

The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra on October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RRRRRR filmRam CharanJr NTRAjay DevgnAjay Devgn FilmsUgadi 2021Ugadi
Next
Story

Vakeel Saab leaked online, Piracy alert, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Must Watch

PT16M3S

Bengal Rally 2021: BJP will find a permanent solution to the Gorkha problem, says Amit Shah