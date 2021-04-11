Covid positive Alia Bhatt glows in sun-kissed photos, says ‘Dreamers never wake up’

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt who is battling COVID-19 is taking plenty of rest and is on the path to recovery at the comfort of her home.

On Saturday (April 10) the ‘Raazi’ actress gave fans a sneak peek into her time in quarantine with beautiful sun-kissed selfies which left fans swooning over her. The 28-year-old captioned the photos saying, "Dreamers never wake up".

Here's the post:

The actress announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 2 through her social media handles. Since then, Alia has been under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

Last month, Alia Bhatt's beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had also tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Rockstar’ actor has however fully recovered now.

On the work front, the actress has her kitty full. Alia will be seen opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherji directorial 'Brahamastra'.

The actress will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht' and ‘Darlings’.

Alia recently turned producer and opened her production company called ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on March 1. The actress announced the first movie named ‘Darlings’ to be co-produced by her production house along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. Alia will feature in Darlings as well.