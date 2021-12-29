हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SS Rajamouli

'RRR' release to be postponed due to COVID-19 surge? SS Rajamouli makes big announcement

The upcoming Telugu-language period action drama film, is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

&#039;RRR&#039; release to be postponed due to COVID-19 surge? SS Rajamouli makes big announcement

MUMBAI: Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director S.S. Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his period action drama 'RRR' which is scheduled to release on January 7.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news saying that the release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer remains unshakeable.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... `RRR` VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala".

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, showbiz seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas.

The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama 'Jersey' have already postponed the film's release.

