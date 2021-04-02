RRR: SS Rajamouli drops powerful revolutionary avatar of Ajay Devgn on his birthday

NEW DELHI: As actor Ajay Devgn turned 52 on Friday, the makers of 'RRR' shared his look from the film on the occasion in the form of a motion poster. The clipping, which begins with a visual of dusty ground, shows a man in a blanket, surrounded by an army of the enemy, holding their guns and aiming at him. In the background, Ajay's voice chanting, 'load, aim, shoot' can be heard.

As the enemy reaches close, the man in the blanket, who turns out to be Ajay Devgn, shows his dark uniform with bullets tucked into his belt in the torso. The actor, who is seen injured in the motion poster, looked intense as she stretched his arms.

SS Rajamouli, sharing the motion poster, wrote: "He derives strength from empowering his people. Presenting Ajay Devgn from RRR movie."

Ajay, who turns 52 on Friday, also shared the RRR motion poster and wrote, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."

Other members of the RRR cast — NTR Jr and Ram Charan Tej also shared the motion poster. "He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!,” wrote NTR Jr while Ram Charan shared, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people. Strong, emotional and inspirational, he’s going to make a mark! @ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie."

Earlier, the makers had revealed the first looks of Alia Bhatt as Sita and Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju on their respective birthdays.

The film, set in the 1920's is a 'fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.' The period-drama star cast also includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film will be released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously.

'RRR' was earlier scheduled for release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan contracted the virus last year. The film is now scheduled for release on October 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, film's star Alia Bhatt has also tested positive for the coronavirus.