RRR weekend Box Office collection: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer earns Rs 500 crore worldwide!

New Delhi: As expected, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ that released worldwide on March 25th, has been creating new records at the box office worldwide. Featuring pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the big screen extravaganza is setting new benchmarks by earning Rs 500 crores worldwide.

While ‘RRR’ has hit the box office worldwide like a tsunami, it has also set new records in the Indian film industry. The pre-promotional city tours across India has resulted in the movie creating huge buzz and anticipation amongst the viewers across the globe.

With a pan-India cast, the visual spectacle has brought back the glory of Indian cinema thereby bringing the audience back to cinema halls across pan-India all languages!

Most importantly, Rajamouli has successfully broken his own box office record, as ‘RRR’ has surpassed the collections of his biggest money-spinner ‘Bahubali 2' worldwide.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' released worldwide on 25th March 2022.