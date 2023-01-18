RRR's Jr NTR reacts to trolls commenting on his fake 'accent' at Golden Globes, says 'we are just divided...'

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's massive period drama 'RRR' has won a million hearts not just in India but in the West as well. The film created history by winning the Golden Globe Award in the 'Best Original' song category for Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The West is floored by the magnum opus and its magnificent run continues to wow fans and critics globally. Amid the accolades, some people called out Jr NTR for his alleged 'fake accent' at the Golden Globes red carpet. The actor was interacting with the press and one of his videos went viral where he can be heard speaking about the film.

Netizens felt his accent to be a fake one and even criticised him for it. But many supported him including Gulshan Devaiah. Now, looks like Jr NTR has indirectly shut his trolls. In an interview with the LA times newspaper, the actor talked at length about RRR and SS Rajamouli. He said, "I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that RRR was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called RRR could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here."

"We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East, " he said.

RRR has also won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards. All eyes are now on the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR besides Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani. The actors who played British characters include Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.