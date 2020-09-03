Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas' 'Adipurush', to star as prime antagonist Lankesh

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan has collaborated with director Om Raut to for his next film 'Adipurush', which is headlined by south superstar Prabhas. This will be Saif's second film with Om Raut, who earlier directed him in the 2020 blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Saif will play the prime antagonist Lankesh in 'Adipurush'. Prabhas took to social media to announce Saif's role in 'Adipurush' and wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, an elated Kareena Kapoor also shared her excitement on Saif's addition to team 'Adipurush' and wrote, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan."

Interestingly, in Om Raut's 'Tanhaji', too, Saif had played the role of the antagonist Udaybhan.

'Adipurush' will be Prabhas' 22nd film. It is a period drama. 'Adipurush' is a 3D film and will be shot in Hindi and Telugu while it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier said, "'Adipurush' is a big screen adaptation of an Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil... Talks are on with a big name to enact the part of the antagonist."

'Adipurush' goes on floors in 2021 while it is scheduled to release in 2022.