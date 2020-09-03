हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas' 'Adipurush', to star as prime antagonist Lankesh

Prabhas' 'Adipurush' marks Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with Om Raut, who earlier directed him in the 2020 blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 

Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas&#039; &#039;Adipurush&#039;, to star as prime antagonist Lankesh

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan has collaborated with director Om Raut to for his next film 'Adipurush', which is headlined by south superstar Prabhas. This will be Saif's second film with Om Raut, who earlier directed him in the 2020 blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. 

Saif will play the prime antagonist Lankesh in 'Adipurush'. Prabhas took to social media to announce Saif's role in 'Adipurush' and wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, an elated Kareena Kapoor also shared her excitement on Saif's addition to team 'Adipurush' and wrote, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan."

Interestingly, in Om Raut's 'Tanhaji', too, Saif had played the role of the antagonist Udaybhan. 

'Adipurush' will be Prabhas' 22nd film. It is a period drama. 'Adipurush' is a 3D film and will be shot in Hindi and Telugu while it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier said, "'Adipurush' is a big screen adaptation of an Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil... Talks are on with a big name to enact the part of the antagonist." 

'Adipurush' goes on floors in 2021 while it is scheduled to release in 2022.

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanPrabhasAdipurushLankeshom rauttanhaji: the unsung warrior
Next
Story

South star Nani's 'Baby Touch Me Now' song from 'V' is peppy and groovy - Watch
  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website hacked