'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Sets A Record: Film To Release In 1979+ Locations In North America

New Delhi: Indian Film 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films to come out of India. The recently released teaser has skyrocketed expectations surrounding the film, and audiences are eagerly anticipating its release. Since the announcement, the film has continued to be in the headlines, and in the latest development, the film has set a benchmark and attained the first-ever screening in 1979+ locations in North America in over 5,000+ overseas locations in total.

With this, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has started to engrave its name into the record books much before its release. Breaking the barriers and setting new benchmarks, the film will be released in the USA on 27th September 2023 which has never happened before with any Indian film. It's all because of the high buzz, that the film is getting a huge overseas release. This indeed shows that distributors across the globe are highly confident in the movie.

The extensive global release demonstrates the film's demand and the buzz in the overseas market, which truly capitalizes on the film's global reach. The news was announced by Prathyangira Cinemas, which is handling the much-awaited actioner's overseas release. Taking to their social media, the distributors captioned - "A grand salute from our side to the Box Office Bulldozer Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America. PRABHAS 1979 Locations - ALL TIME RECORD RELEASE FOR ANY INDIAN FILM."

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is bankrolled by leading production house Hombale Films on a massive budget and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars pan-India Superstar Prabhas in the lead role, while Shruti Hassan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu will appear in key roles. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.