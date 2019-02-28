Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer '96 Telugu remake to go on floors in April

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand are all set to start shooting for their first film together. It is known that they have joined hands to play the lead roles in the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film ’96, which released in October last year. While Sharwanand will be reprising the role of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha will be seen in the role of Jaanu, which was played by Trisha Krishnan. The Telugu remake will be directed by Prem Kumar, the man who directed the Tamil version also.

As per the latest updates, the film is expected to go on floors in the month of April. Samantha has wrapped up shooting for Majili recently and Sharwanand has also wrapped up the shoot of his next film with Sudheer Varma. So now both the actors are free from their respective projects and will be shooting for the remake project.

’96 is all about a group of friends reminiscing their good old school days and the love story of two friends who were in love with each other when in school and meet after 22 years at a reunion. Details about other cast members will be announced once the film goes on floors. This film will be produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Govind Vasantha Menon, the youngster who composed tunes for ’96 in Tamil has been roped in to compose tunes in Telugu too. The whole team is pretty excited about the film and currently, pre-production is going on at a brisk mode. News that the film might release in August is doing rounds, but nothing from the makers has been announced.