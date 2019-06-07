Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby set for a Hindi remake

Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby is releasing on July 5th, and the stage is set for a grand release. The film is an official remake of Korean Drama film Miss Granny, which is all about a 70-year-old grandma who magically finds herself in the body of her 20-year-old self after clicking a picture in a mysterious studio.

This film is produced by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and he held a press meet on Wednesday to talk about the film.



He said, “I have even asked Boney Kapoor to watch this film, and he did. In fact, he loved the film and we are in plans of remaking Oh Baby in Hindi too, and it will happen. Do not ask me when, because it will take some time.”

He further added that he doesn’t want to boast the film by talking too much about it. He said that all he can say is that the film is going to be good, and leave the judgement to the audience.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, who had made films like Kalyana Vaibhogame and Ala Modalaindi, and also web series called Gangstars, on Amazon Prime has directed this remake film. Besides Samantha, the film also has Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and senior actress Lakshmi.

While Lakshmi will be playing the role of the 70nyear old woman, Samantha will be seen as the 20 years old one. Expectations from this film are huge.