Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya divorce: Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan, calls him ‘divorce expert’

New Delhi: After Tollywoods favourite star couple Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media, actress Kangana Ranaut said whenever divorce happens, it is always a man’s fault and insinuated that Aamir Khan who is a ‘divorce expert’ and an ‘agony aunt’ is the reason behind the separation.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to write a long note, giving her piece of mind on the latest development. “Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends...yes out of hundred one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio,” wrote the Thalaivii actress.

She further called such men brats and chided the media for allegedly supporting them. “Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before”.

Kangana went on to suggest that Naga Chaitanya, who has worked with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, got influenced by him and ended his relationship with Samantha of more than a decade. “This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert…”, claimed the 34 years old.

Calling Aamir an ‘agony aunt’ who has ruined many children’s life, she concluded, “Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about”.

Recently, Aamir Khan had announced his separation with his second wife of 15 years Kiran Rao. The two are on friendly terms and have even given joint a interview after their marriage ended. Earlier, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta.

Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni earlier reacted to the ‘unfortunate’ break-up and maintained that Samantha ‘will always be dear’ to his family. “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” the actor wrote on Twitter.