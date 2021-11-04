Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with her furry friends post divorce from Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Diwali, shared glamorous pictures of herself dressed in a shimmery red lehenga and another photo with her adorable pooches. Fans cannot get over her adorable Diwali celebration snaps.

Samantha looked ravishing in a floral blouse and red lehenga paired with a statement red lipstick.

In the last picture, she was seen flashing a wide smile as she hugged her dogs close.

Take a look at her post:

This was Samantha's first Diwali after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya who she had married in 2017. The duo had shared an official statement announcing their separation on their respective social media handles on October 2.

Recently, Sam visited Dubai and shared videos on her Instagram handle from her international trip. Earlier to this she also went on a Char Dham Yatra and visited all the four pilgrimage sites- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.