topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of recording session for ‘Shaakuntalam’ amid rumours of break from work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of recording session for ‘Shaakuntalam’ amid rumours of break from work

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in ‘Yashoda’ and took over the entire social media universe by storm. While the actress has been surrounded by rumors of her taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from Raj and DK's next project ‘Citadel’ were all untrue. Putting aside all the rumors the actress is back to work.  

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming ‘Shaakuntalam’. She further jotted down the caption, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. 

-Nikki Rowe 

#shaakuntalam."  

See the post here

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the post and shared their love and appreciation in the comments section. “Comeback Stronger,” commented one user with heart emojis. “Get will soon back to act,” added another user with heart emojis and smiles and wished speedy recovery from myositis.  

Moreover, Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa: The Rise that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars. 

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’, besides ‘Citadel’. 

Live Tv

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha upcoming filmsSamantha picsSamantha ShaakuntalamShaakuntalam first look

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?