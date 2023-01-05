Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of recording session for ‘Shaakuntalam’ amid rumours of break from work

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in ‘Yashoda’ and took over the entire social media universe by storm. While the actress has been surrounded by rumors of her taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from Raj and DK's next project ‘Citadel’ were all untrue. Putting aside all the rumors the actress is back to work.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming ‘Shaakuntalam’. She further jotted down the caption, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home.

-Nikki Rowe

#shaakuntalam."

See the post here

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the post and shared their love and appreciation in the comments section. “Comeback Stronger,” commented one user with heart emojis. “Get will soon back to act,” added another user with heart emojis and smiles and wished speedy recovery from myositis.

Moreover, Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa: The Rise that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’, besides ‘Citadel’.