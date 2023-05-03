topStoriesenglish2602172
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tops This Week's IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List

Samantha Ruth Prabhu News: The actress will be next seen in Citadel, Kushi, and a few other unannounced projects.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys immense fan love from across the nation - all thanks to her impeccable acting craft and powerful performances. After topping the Ormax charts 7 times in a row, the actress continues to make headlines as she has now topped the IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Feature.

Samantha’s unparalleled popularity started with her cult song ‘Oo Antava’, from the blockbuster Pushpa that made her a household name. Further to this she came up with whole new kinds of roles in The Family Man, Yashoda, and the recent one Shaakuntalam and every time the actress created a whole new buzz around the corners winning the hearts of the audience. Moreover, her recent presence in the hot black outfit at the Citadel London premiere also made waves among the audience. This has indeed always kept her on top every time while this time her name at #1 in IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities is well deserving. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samantha enjoys massive stardom with a large loving fanbase that continues to shower their unprecedented love on her down-to-earth demeanour and exceptional performing abilities. 

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Citadel, Kushi, and a few other unannounced projects.

