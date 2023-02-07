Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film Shaakuntalam release postponed

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming mythological romantic drama film 'Shakuntalam' has postponed the theatrical release of the film on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film shared an official statement which reads, "We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February, we would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love."

The post was shared with the caption, "The theatrical release of #Shaakuntalam stands postponed. The new release date will be announced soon."

Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles.

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala is the wife of king Dushyant and mother of emperor Bharata. King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system.

It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.