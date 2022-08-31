New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu rules the hearts of millions and is one of the topmost talents that the Indian film industry has got. In a new surprise for her fans, she has dropped the poster of her upcoming film 'Yashoda' on Wednesday.

Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster, which also reveals her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain t-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser drop, she wrote-

"The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie"

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Even eight months after the release of the song, the audience is still not over her performances as Raji in The Family Man 2 and the sensual dance number "Oo Anatava" from Pushpa, as she consistently comes in first place in a top report of the Most Popular Female Star in India month after month, including the most recent one. She is presently present with the poster for her independent picture, Yashoda.

Along with Yashoda, she is set to appear in high-profile movies including Shaakuntalam, a fantasy romance which is being helmed by filmmaker Gunasekhar; Kushi, a film where she will act alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda; and Citadel, a project which also features actor Priyanka Chopra and is being helmed by the 'Gray Man' director duo, the Russo Brothers.