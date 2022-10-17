NewsEntertainmentRegional
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release on THIS date


Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, Hari and Harish are directing this film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
  Pan Indian Actress Samantha's next 'Yashoda' is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11th.
  Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, Hari and Harish are directing this film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: Pan Indian Actress Samantha's next 'Yashoda' is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11th.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, Hari and Harish are directing this film.

Aiming to announce the release date uniquely, the movie team made fans reveal the release date, in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in less than 30 mins. 

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, "Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11th, 2022"

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

