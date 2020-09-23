हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sandalwood drugs case

Sandalwood drugs case: Actor Diganth Manchale questioned again

The CCB unearthed the drug scam while probing cases related to a few peddlers who were arrested last month. 

Sandalwood drugs case: Actor Diganth Manchale questioned again
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Diganth Manchale on Wednesday once again appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in Sandalwood.

Continuing their crackdown on the drug racket in the southern state and its film industry, Diganth was called for further questioning based on his earlier statement, according to Joint Commissioner of police (Crime), Sandeep Patil.

Diganth has appeared before the police twice in the last 10 days. Last week, he appeared for questioning along with his actor wife, Aindrita Ray.

"I am cooperating with the CCB. If need be, I will again appear before them for questioning in this matter," the "Doodhpeda" and "Miss California" actor told the media.

The CCB unearthed the drug scam while probing cases related to a few peddlers who were arrested last month. Based on preliminary inputs, the CCB conducted searches on Sandalwood's sizzling stars, Ragini Dwivedi, on September 4 and four days later, on Sannjanaa Galrani's house.

Subsequently, these stars were arrested and since then they have been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The CCB has so far arrested more than a dozen drug peddlers and high-profile event organisers in this connection.

 

Tags:
Sandalwood drugs caseDiganth ManchaleKannada actorsdrugs conspiracyCCB
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's adorable pic will make you smile!
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M4S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day