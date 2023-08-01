trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643034
SANJAY DUTT

Sanjay Dutt To Make Punjabi Debut, Collabs With Gippy Grewal For Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in Punjabi film industry with the film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.'

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:49 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Sanjay Dutt To Make Punjabi Debut, Collabs With Gippy Grewal For Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday announced that he is set to make his foray into the Punjabi film industry with Gippy Grewal's 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'. The actor shared the news of his casting on Twitter. "Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions," Dutt tweeted.

Grewal, who is credited as writer and director on the movie, welcomed the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actor on board. "Love you Paaji @duttsanjay. Welcome to Punjab," the Punjabi film star wrote on the microblogging site.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by _____ ______ (@gippygrewal)

'Shera Di Kaum Punjabi' is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions.

Dutt's upcoming releases also include 'Leo' and 'Double iSmart'.

