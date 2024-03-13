New Delhi: It's time to witness the premiere of one of the biggest Punjabi movies 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' that will feature actor-producer Sargun Mehta along with Punjabi star Gippy Grewal. As this announcement is massive, it also marks the return of Sargun. Now, the makers are all set for the grand premiere of the romantic comedy in Mumbai.

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is another roller coaster ride. Sargun Mehta announced this collaboration last year in March with the release of the film’s first poster. The trailer of the film was launched and opened up to a roaring response from all across. Now, The grand premiere of the film is all set to be held in Mumbai which is going to be a splendid star-studded event.

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is indeed a film to mark as it is been produced by the people's couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The excitement is indeed rising to a fever pitch to see this grand project coming on the screens. The film will be released on the big screens on March 15, 2024.