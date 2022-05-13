हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 collections

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu starrer earns THIS whopping amount!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 1 Collections Predictions: The Telugu actioner stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu starrer earns THIS whopping amount!

New Delhi: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' opened worldwide in cinemas on May 12, 2022. The Telugu actioner is doing great business at the Box Office minting a huge amount at the ticket counters. The film has fared well not just in Indian markets but overseas as well. 

SARKARU VAARI PAATA BOX OFFICE Day 1 Collection REPORT

Noted film critic from the south, Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures. Super @urstrulyMahesh 's Creates ALL TIME Day1 Record (Non-SSR) #SarkaruVaariPaata Day1 Shares Nizam- 12.24cr

Ceeded- 4.7cr
UA- 3.73cr
East- 3.25cr
West- 2.74cr
Guntur- 5.83cr
Krishna- 2.58cr
Nellore- 1.56cr

AP&TS Day1 Share: 36.63Cr 

#BlockbusterSVP

MAHESH BABU'S BLOCKBUSTER RECORD

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s previous outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was a massive hit and had collected Rs 260 crore gross at the box office worldwide. 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. It is written and directed by Parasuram. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The actioner features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.

The film opened in cinemas worldwide on May 12, 2022. 

 

