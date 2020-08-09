'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' motion poster is Mahesh Babu's birthday gift to fans

New Delhi: On 45th birthday, superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans to a new poster of his forthcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The video was released this morning and fans couldn't be more excited. It shows a man, presumably Mahesh Babu, flipping a one rupee coin and the background music of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' plays in the background. It was posted by Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner, on YouTube.

Meanwhile, team Mahesh Babu shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, "Hungama Shuru. Here's the electrifying motion poster of #SarkaruVaariPaata."

Check out 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' motion poster here:

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the rest of cast of the film is yet to be finalised and the plot has been kept under wraps.

Parasuram, who helmed 'Geetha Govindam', will be directing Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film will be produced under Mythri Movies Makers banner.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu!