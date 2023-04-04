topStoriesenglish2591306
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Shaakuntalam Song Mallika Mallika: Fans Recreate Samantha’s Princess-Like Look- Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans took to their social media handles and recreated her look from her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shaakuntalam Song Mallika Mallika: Fans Recreate Samantha’s Princess-Like Look- Watch

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be one of the most popular actresses in India and its for a good reason. The actress has been seen doing very gritty and dark roles in her recent few releases like The Family Man, Yashoda, and in her upcoming, Citadel, so, her recent release Shaakuntalam took all her fans by surprise to see her in a Disney princess-like role where she looks so pretty, graceful, and poised, which as the actress has said in the interview before- she really had to work on.  

Her look for the film is definitely winning the internet over with one of the very first princess-like roles carried out by such a big actress, it was obvious that the internet is watching and it has set abuzz as everyone is recreating the look of the actress on her song 'Mallika Mallika' and it has become a new trend set by her. From small, young kids to adults everyone is creating their own version of Shakuntala on their social media.  

See what the fans are creating on their social media handles-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rushitha (@rushitha_d)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantharuthprabhu (@worldofsamantha__)

Samantha is currently juggling multiple projects simultaneously as she is promoting for Shaakuntalam, shooting for Citadel, and also preparing for Kushi without any breaks in between. Up ahead she has all these along with a few unannounced projects. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia