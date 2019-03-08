Sharwanand unhappy with Telugu title for '96?

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni’s Telugu remake of ‘96 is tentatively titled Janaki Devi or Jaanu. As per what we learnt, Sharwanand is unhappy with these titles. The actor said that both the titles look as if the film is a female oriented one, whereas it is not.

Movie buffs also agreed with Sharwanand and the titles received flak from the social media users.

Producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film and during a recent press meet, when asked about it, the producer said that Jaanu or Jaanaki Devi are just tentative titles and that the team will take a decision soon and an official announcement will be made.

Quite a good number of changes are going to take place in the remake story. The film might be set according to the Telugu nativity and the script is yet to be finalised. The remake is expected to go on floors in April.

Producer Dil Raju is currently basking on the success 118, a film which he distributed recently. He is pretty happy with the shares the thriller has collected at the theatres.

‘96 is all about the story of two childhood friends who were in love with each other but departed their way due to various circumstances. What happens when they meet after 22 long years forms the crux of the story.

The film is directed by Prem Kumar, a debutant and he is directing the Telugu version too.