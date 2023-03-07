New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman made explosive allegations against her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai, accusing him of assault. The actress took to her social media handle and shared heart-wrenching photos of her bruised face. She also shared disturbing details about her abusive relationship with Pillai. She claimed to have filed a police complaint against him but alleged that her ex is absconding.

WHO IS ANICKA VIKHRAMAN?

Anicka Vikhraman is a famous Malayalam actress known for her act in Vishamakaran. She made her debut as a lead in the film ‘K’ and will next be seen in ‘Enga Pattan Parthiya.’ In Vishamakaran, she has a pivotal part. Anicka shared her side of the story on a Facebook post. It reads: "I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried."

"Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it's in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week. I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards," she wrote in the caption.

The actress shared a series of picture proof along with the claims alleging mental and physical trauma.