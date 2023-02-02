South Actress Nayanthara Exposes the Ugly Truth of Casting Couch, says was Asked for 'Favours'

New Delhi: Popular south actress Nayanthara has a huge filmography to boast of. She has acted in many superhit films and is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's next big release 'Jawan', helmed by Atlee. However, she recently hogged attention for exposing the ugly truth of the casting couch during a recent media interaction, reportedly.

According to a report in Times of India, Nayanthara shared her casting couch ordeal and revealed that she was once offered an important role in a film in exchange for favours. She said that she was brave enough to say no and reject the offer. Nayanthara reportedly added that she trusts her acting abilities.

The actress reportedly was asked for 'favours' and in return for a movie role.

This is not the first time that an actor has shared his or her casting couch experience. Earlier, Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and many others shared how they were asked to compromise in promise of a film project.

On the work front, Nayanthara fans are eagerly waiting to see her opposite SRK in Atlee's Jawan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

Nayanthara got married to longtime beau Vignesh Shivan in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram. Netflix streamed the documentary of actress Nayanthara's wedding titled 'Nayanthara - Beyond The Fairytale'.

The couple welcomed twin boys through surrogacy last year.