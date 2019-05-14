Shraddha Srinath likely to be part of Abhimanyudu 2

As per the latest reports, actress Shraddha Srinath is said to be part of Abhimanyudu 2, a sequel of Abhimanyudu, a Vishal starrer. Vishal has announced last year that sequel for Abhimanyudu is on cards and he confirmed it when asked during the promotions of Pandem Kodi 2. All the eyes are on this project, which is going to be a bilingual one.

Abhimanyudu was a blockbuster hit and has garnered up to Rs 90 crore at the box office. If everything goes as per the plans, the film is said to go on floors very soon.

Samantha Akkineni played the leading lady in Abhimanyudu and if the reports are anything to go by, Shraddha will be playing the leading lady in Abhimanyudu 2. So it is understood that the sequel is going to have an entirely different story from the prequel. Official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Shraddha Srinath is currently basking on the success of her debut Telugu film Jersey. She has received positive feedback from movie buffs and appreciated by all her fans for her performance as Sara. Jersey was bilingual, and this helped Shraddha a lot.

The Kannada girl is now being showered with scripts from all over and she has a couple of projects already.

On the whole, Shraddha is one of the actresses who is doing well in all the languages in the south. An official confirmation on Abhimanyudu 2 is awaited.