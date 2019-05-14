close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath likely to be part of Abhimanyudu 2

Abhimanyudu was a blockbuster hit and has garnered up to Rs 90 crore at the box office.

Shraddha Srinath likely to be part of Abhimanyudu 2

As per the latest reports, actress Shraddha Srinath is said to be part of Abhimanyudu 2, a sequel of Abhimanyudu, a Vishal starrer. Vishal has announced last year that sequel for Abhimanyudu is on cards and he confirmed it when asked during the promotions of Pandem Kodi 2. All the eyes are on this project, which is going to be a bilingual one.

Abhimanyudu was a blockbuster hit and has garnered up to Rs 90 crore at the box office. If everything goes as per the plans, the film is said to go on floors very soon.

Samantha Akkineni played the leading lady in Abhimanyudu and if the reports are anything to go by, Shraddha will be playing the leading lady in Abhimanyudu 2. So it is understood that the sequel is going to have an entirely different story from the prequel. Official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Shraddha Srinath is currently basking on the success of her debut Telugu film Jersey. She has received positive feedback from movie buffs and appreciated by all her fans for her performance as Sara. Jersey was bilingual, and this helped Shraddha a lot.

The Kannada girl is now being showered with scripts from all over and she has a couple of projects already.

On the whole, Shraddha is one of the actresses who is doing well in all the languages in the south. An official confirmation on Abhimanyudu 2 is awaited.

 

Tags:
Shraddha SrinathAbhimanyudu 2Telugu moviesVishal
Next
Story

Trailer of Telugu movie Seven impresses audience

Must Watch

PT40M33S

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, May 13, 2019