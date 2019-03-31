Shruti Haasan to play key role in Chiranjeevi's next?

Director Koratala Shiva has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to pair up with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film.

As per the latest reports, it is said that south diva Shruthi Haasan has given her nod for this film, but not as a leading lady. Well, it is said that she will be seen in a flashback episode where

her appearance will turn the narrative into a new level. We hear that Koratala Shiva has met Shruti Haasan and convinced her to play the role.

Shruthi has been away from films as she is pursuing her career in music which has been her priority always. In both Tamil and Telugu, it’s been more than a year since she has done a film.

Koratala’s last film was Bharat Ane Nenu and it was a huge hit. Shruthi has already worked with Koratala for Srimanthudu. Once Chiranjeevi wraps up shooting for Sye Raa, which is in the last portion, his new film with Koratala will go on floors. Sye Raa also has Tamannaah Bhatia, but not as the leading lady. Sye Raa is being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan Tej.

It is common that there will always be high levels of expectations when Chiranjeevi okays a film. Koratala Shiva has also made a mark for him with four back to back hits. So many eyes in the industry have their eyes on this upcoming project. Once again, Shiva Koratala will be making a social-oriented film.