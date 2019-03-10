हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
actor Siddharth

Siddharth sings for Ninu Veedani Nedanu Nenu

Actor Siddharth, who is also a playback singer, has recorded a Telugu song after six long years. The actor has recently completed the song Excuse Me Rakshasi for Ninu Veedani Needanu Nenu. The makers of the film, as well as Siddharth, are pretty happy about this peppy number and of course, Sid’s fans too. The film has Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

After the recording, he said, “Telugu is one of the sweetest languages and I am always happy to sing for Telugu films. It’s the films here that have given me recognition, respect and stardom as an actor. Sundeep is the reason I rendered this song. He is like a younger brother to me and he is producing a film for the first time. So I wanted to sing a song for his first film." 

SS Thaman has composed music for this film. 

It has been a long time since Telugu audiences have heard actor Siddharth singing. In Telugu, he sang songs like Everybody, Edhalo Epudo, Appudo Ippudo, Ninnu Chusthunte, Oy Oy, Baava Baava, Ma Daddy Pockets, Sri Chaitanya Junior College and Neevevvaro.  The last song he sang was in 2013 for NH4.
 
Sundeep Kishan is producing this movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with Vista Dream Merchants.  Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the actor is paired up with Anya Singh in this entertainer.   

Music director SS Thaman said, "I am happy to have composed the music for Siddharth's first film as producer, Love Failure.  And I am happy to have done it for Sundeep Kishan's first film as a producer.  They both are good friends of mine and they are the heroes of their respective movies."
 
Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Pragathi and others are part of the cast.  

Cinematography is by Pramod Varma, editing is by KL Praveen (National Award winner), and art direction is by Videsh.  Executive Producers are Siva Cherry, Seetharam and Kirubakaran.

actor SiddharthExcuse Me RakshasiNinu Veedani Nedanu Nenu
